ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 report for March 7-11, 2022.

The ADOC reports there are not any new active COVID-19 cases among inmates. Throughout the pandemic, the department confirmed 3,067 COVID-19 cases, and there are currently 10 active cases among the inmate population.

A total of 12,382 inmates received COVID-19 vaccinations, and the department confirmed 171 additional inmates received COVID-19 vaccines.

Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – 36 inmates

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 128 inmates

Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka, Alabama) – seven inmates.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has not received any additional fully vaccinated inmates before incarceration at the ADOC.

Additionally, the ADOC confirmed no additional self-reports of positive COVID-19 tests from employees.

A total of 1,832 employees self-reported a positive test throughout the pandemic, and there are no active COVID-19 cases among employees.

No additional employees received a vaccination through the department, and 882 employees received vaccinations through the Alabama Department of Corrections.