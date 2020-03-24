Alabama Department of Education employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

(Alabama State Department of Education)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An administrative employee in the Alabama State Department of Education has tested positive for coronavirus, the department confirmed to CBS 42 Tuesday.

Department officials were notified of the case Monday night. The person, who has not been named, works on the fifth floor where the administrative staff is located. According to the department, that person is not Superintendent Eric Mackey. 

The department is now closed for cleaning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories