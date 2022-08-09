MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Health announced another COVID-19 vaccine option is available to unvaccinated Alabama adults.

According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Health, 8,000 doses were ordered, and 5,000 will be dispersed to county health departments throughout Alabama.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention supported a recommendation from its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine should be available to people ages 18 years and older.

The Alabama Department of Health reports that the vaccine is a “two-does primary series” administered three to eight weeks apart. The department advises people considered “moderately or severely immunocompromised” to receive two doses three weeks apart.

The Alabama Department of Health noted that a third primary dose is currently unauthorized, and the vaccine cannot be used as a booster dose. The department reports in clinical trials that “vaccine side effects were mild.”

The most common side effect was pain around the injection site. Side effects that occur within seven days are common, but the department says the side effects are “mostly mild and only last a few days.” Other side effects, such as fever, chills, fatigue, and headaches, are more common after receiving the second dose. The department notes that “severe allergic reactions to the vaccines are rare.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine providers and clinics in Alabama, you can visit the department’s website at alabamapublichealth.gov.