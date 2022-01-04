Alabama in red zone for COVID-19 cases, Eufaula clinic seeing jump in positivity rates

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama is in the red zone for overall level of community transmission for COVID-19. With 98,000 COVID tests taken this week and a 36% positivity rate, clinics across the state are seeing an influx of people testing positive as they head into the new year.

MainStreet FamilyCare in Eufaula has seen a jump in positivity rates between from December to now.

“Our positivity rate before Christmas and December was probably anywhere from 15-18%, right before Christmas 20-25%, and here before New Years jumped to 35%.” Betsy Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer, MainStreet Family Care

With the rapid increase in the positivity rate for patients, it is also impacting staffing for MainStreet Family Care in Eufaula. Chief Marketing Officer Betsy Stewart says with the new shortened 5-day isolation guidelines, clinic managers are working with staff to make sure they are healthy enough to return.

“We’re also facing daily challenges of: can that clinic open today? Do we have staff to even open? Are we going to delay opening? We’re certainly feeling the impact of it.” Betsy Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer, MainStreet Family Care

For patients who do test positive, the clinic is offering the monoclonal antibody treatment. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can receive the infusion treatment and are encouraged to do the infusion within three to five days of onset.

“If they’re there and they test positive at the clinic, sometimes we can set them up for that day and they can stay there a little longer. Or they can make an appointment to come back the following day.” Betsy Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer, MainStreet Family Care





These treatments are for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases and for people at high risk of disease progression and hospitalization. Patients can schedule their infusion appointments through MainStreet’s online portal and bring in proof of a recent positive COVID-19 test to receive the treatment.