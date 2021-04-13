Alabama pauses all Johnson & Johnson vaccines

(WRBL) – Alabama joins Georgia in pausing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine distribution following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The announcement came during a press conference with Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer. Gov. Kay Ivey also issued a statement about the decision.
“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for Alabama. It is important to know that the adverse effects potentially stemming from the Johnson & Johnson shot have been extremely rare in the country, but out of an abundance of caution, Alabama is temporarily pausing these shots until we know more. I commend Dr. Harris for taking this swift step in our state so that we can continue moving forward, getting shots in the arms and putting COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”Gov. Kay Ivey
The CDC and FDA recommendations came after multiple people developed blood clots after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
