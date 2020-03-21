Albany COVID-19 cases climb to 83, hundreds of test results pending, according to Phoebe Healthcare

As Columbus deals with just one confirmed case of COVID-19, Albany is battling a high number of cases that is taxing the city’s healthcare system.

The Phoebe healthcare system is reporting five deaths and 83 confirmed positive test results, according to information released early Saturday afternoon.

The lone confirmed case in Columbus is currently being treated in isolation at St. Francis Emory Healthcare.

“From the beginning of this public health emergency, we have been committed to sharing accurate and timely information so the people in our community fully understand the seriousness of the situation in Dougherty and surrounding counties,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “We are aware additional deaths have been reported in our community. Those patients were neither tested nor treated at Phoebe facilities. We will continue to publicly share testing numbers from all our facilities that we are reporting to the state, and we will continue to work closely with any and all public officials to protect our community,”

Here are the numbers released by Phoebe on Saturday:

— Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 35

— Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0

— Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

— Total Positive Patients at Home – 43

— Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 65

— Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 10

— Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

— Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 630+

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference in Dougherty County on Friday as was reported by Associated Press. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

The numbers released by Phoebe on Saturday are greater than the numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health at noon Saturday. The state numbers show 46 cases in Dougherty County, 14 in neighboring Lee County, 2 in Sumter County and 2 in Worth County.

Dougherty County is about 80 miles south of Columbus. It has a population of more than 90,000 people. Muscogee, by comparison, has about 200,000 residents.

Drive-through testing in Columbus began on Monday. Less than 100 people have been tested.