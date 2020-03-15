Albany hospital sets up Coronavirus Hotline, to open drive-through testing site

A day after six people in Dougherty County tested positive for COVID-19, an Albany hospital has set up a Coronavirus Hotline and will open drive-through testing, Phoebe healthcare announced on Sunday.

“COVID-19 test kits remain in limited supply, so only people who are experiencing symptoms should be tested. Symptomatic individuals who pass an initial phone screening will be given an appointment and instructed where to go for in-person screening,” said Suresh Lakhanpal, MD, Phoebe Physicians Chief Executive Officer.

The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

There are now 99 cases of COVID-19 and one death in Georgia. Six of those positive tests are in Dougherty County and one is in neighboring Lee County.

There have been no positive tests in Muscogee County or the 16-county West Central Health District that is a part of.

West Central spokeswoman Pamela Kirkland tells News 3 on Sunday that local physicians are doing screenings and collecting specimens in Columbus. Those samples are being sent to a lab for the test. The local health district does not know the number of screenings or tests that have been done on Muscogee County residents, Kirkland said on Sunday.

The Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline is 229-312-1919. Beginning Monday, it will be staffed by multiple Phoebe nurses from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., according to the news release.

Anyone who wants to be tested at the temporary screening site must first call the hotline.

“We stood up the hotline Tuesday and were primarily transferring people to the line after they called one of our Phoebe Physicians clinics. With an increased need, we decided to ramp up staffing and get the word out to the public,” Dr. Lakhanpal said.

The testing process in Albany won’t require the patient to get out of their vehicle.

When a pre-screened patient drives up at the testing location, the patient will have to show identification, and then medical professionals wearing personal protective equipment will obtain the necessary swab.

“We’ll get those tests out to the lab as soon as possible. We may have to wait several days for results, so we’ll give each patient some information on how they can safely isolate themselves at home, pending the test results,” Dr. Lakhanpal said.