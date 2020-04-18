Almost $2 million in donations helps Doctors Hospital to open doors to patients

With help from the community, Piedmont Columbus Regional is opening up a floor in the old Doctors Hospital building to help care for patients during the coronavirus crisis.

A little over two weeks ago, Piedmont Columbus Regional received a million-dollar gift from Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife, Kathelen, to put 36 new beds in the old Doctors Hospital building.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is still working to match that donation.

So far with donations from the community, they’ve been able to raise around $860,000. Aline Lasseter with the Foundation says by opening up an extra wing, it will help to create space to care for more patients.

“We don’t want to mix covid and noncovid patients on the same floors or together so what we call cohoarding our patients together. We may have to move patients in such a way that we have to move them over to Doctors so that they are all segregated and that ‘s what we call decompress our hospital currently,” Lasseter said.

Lasseter says right now any donations given to the hospital will help them recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you wish to donate to help the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation match the $1 million gift, you can click here.