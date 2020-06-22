America braces for possible second wave of coronavirus outbreak

(CNN)- Coronavirus deaths reached nearly 120,000 this weekend in the United States. In total, there are more than 2.2 million confirmed cases of the virus.

COVID-19 cases are climbing, and now more young people are testing positive.

“Obviously they are not social distancing and not wearing masks,” said Amanda Hay, of Tempe, Arizona.

New infections have ticked up in nearly two dozen states. In Arizona, home to the next presidential rally, infections nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

“I would consider whether it’s appropriate to have this event in Phoenix while we are increasing the amount of COVID in our community,” said Kate Gallego, (D) Phoenix, Arizona Mayor.

Officials are doing what they can do slow the spread.

An undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Safe Open” led to the suspension of permits for 12 bars in texas that violated the state’s reopening protocols. And as numbers swell, a new wave of criticism is crashing down on President Donald Trump.

At a rally Saturday, the president said he told officials to slow down testing to curb the number of reported cases.

“Come on now, that was tongue and cheek,” said Peter Navarro, White House Trade Adviser.

“This is incredibly frustrating for the millions of Americans who have gotten sick and have no been able to get tests,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute.

Along with testing and tracking, officials across the country are weighing or implementing mask mandates.

A source says the CDC plans to issue new guidance soon and the White House says it’s stocking up for the possibility of a second wave

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen. But of course you prepare,” said Navarro.