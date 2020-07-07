America now faces rising COVID-19 infections in at least 40 states

(CBS)- The death toll from coronavirus now stands at more than 130,000 people in the United States The number of cases in the country has soared recently – and is now approaching three million.

The coronavirus continues to spread out of control in much of the United States.

“We are still knee deep in the first wave of this, and I would say this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge or a resurgence,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director.

Infections are rising in at least 40 states and the District of Columbia.

“An outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere… that’s the new mentality that we have to have,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, (D) New York.

The hardest-hit areas include three of the country’s most populous states: Florida, California, and Texas.

In some cities, the hospitals are nearly full.

“We are in one of the worst parts of the epidemic,” said Dr. Peter Hotoz, an infectious disease expert. “This is the beginning. They will double in the next two weeks and then double again the week after that.”

On Monday, restaurants in Miami-Dade County were again ordered to stop serving indoor meals.

Gyms and other public facilities have to shut down by Wednesday.

“We might get locked up for another three months. What’s going to happen to these business owners? We don’t know. It’s very scary,” said Johnny Cardona, a Miami store manager.

Experts say COVID-19 is increasingly being spread by and among younger people.

“Fifteen to 44, that is where the bulk of these positive tests are now coming from, and particularly that 25-to 34-year-old age group,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“This is startling for me, because we have been so very careful,” said Mayor Bottoms.

Bottoms said she has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms to date.

The Pentagon has agreed to a FEMA request to send help to Texas. The Defense Department is deploying 50 medical specialists to hospitals in San Antonio.