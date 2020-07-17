American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs

Coronavirus
FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines is telling 25,000 workers that they could lose their jobs in October because of the sharp drop in air travel during the virus pandemic.

The airline said Wednesday it was starting new offers of buyouts and partially paid leave, which it hopes will reduce the number of furloughs. The move follows a similar action last week by United Airlines, which notified 36,000 workers that their jobs are in jeopardy.

And Delta expects to take a charge of about $3 billion to cover the cost of early retirements and buyouts for employees. An increase in air travel seems to have stalled because of the recent rise in COVID-19 infections.

