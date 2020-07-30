America’s COVID-19 battle remains an uphill fight

We have surpassed another morbid milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: More than 150,000 people have now been killed by the virus in the United States.

Coronavirus again striking incredibly close to President Trump.

A Texas congressman who was set to travel with the president has now tested positive for the virus.

Now, some of the nation’s top medical experts are warning in a new report that America needs to hit the reset button on the pandemic.

Medical experts at Johns Hopkins releasing a new report titled “Resetting our Response.”

It urges the United States to reset its response with policy actions at the federal, state and local level to get control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unlike many countries in the world, the United States is not currently on course to get control of this epidemic,” the report says.

This, as Texas Republican Congressmen Louie Gohmert was not allowed on President Trump’s visit to Texas after testing positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

“A lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a lot,” said Gohmert.

“Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the hall of the House. Except that members may remove their masks temporarily when recognized,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

And after Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined an offer from the Trump Administration to have a rapid testing system on Capitol Hill back in May, lawmakers are questioning why there isn’t one in-place.

“I think members should wear their masks. I also think we should have testing here though,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader.

This, as California, is facing its deadliest day so far. Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted: “Tragically, California surpassed another somber milestone today: 197 deaths.”

Across the country, Florida, the new epicenter of America’s pandemic, again shattering its daily death toll numbers Wednesday. That broke the previous record the state just set on Tuesday.