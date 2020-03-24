Amid COVID-19 and supply-chain concerns, Kia to halt West Point plant production

One of the largest employers in the Chattahoochee Valley is suspending production effective next week,

Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia will shut down production on Monday, March 30, according to a news release sent out of the South Korean-based automobile manufacturer.

It comes amid supply-chain concerns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

“Operations will be halted for two weeks, including a previously planned shutdown April 6-10 for new model equipment changes,” the news release read. “Production is planned to resume on Monday, April 13.”

While operations are suspended, KMMG will perform additional cleaning and disinfecting processes of work stations throughout the plant, according to Kia.

The West Point, Ga., plant is responsible for an estimated 15,000 jobs in the region.

