 

Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – What does ‘immunocompromised’ mean? The West Central Health District shared a news release with the following determinants of vaccination eligibility;

  • Those who are currently receiving active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
  • Recipient of a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.
  • Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant – within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy.
  • Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency like DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
  • Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
  • Persons with active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplanted-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents that are considered severely immunocompromised, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

To be qualified individuals must provide documentation from their physician or self-attest to one of the conditions listed above by signing a consent form.

Individuals who are verified or are seeking to be eligible can make an appointment by clicking this link.

