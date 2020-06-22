Area “spring break” trip to Myrtle Beach ends with young people returning with COVID-19

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) “It’s a rite of passage–but this year the kids came home with more than sand in their shorts–they got COVID 19,” said Bellaire Schools Superintendent Darren Jenkins.
He said the numbers are unclear, and it was a diverse group.
“There were graduating seniors from our district and Shadyside and other places.” said Jenkins.
“There were underclassmen, and there were those who had graduated several years ago.”
So Bellaire has suspended all extracurricular activities for the time being, and has closed the buildings to everyone.
He says the schools will be deep cleaned and sanitized, and activities will only be resumed when everyone is out of quarantine.
