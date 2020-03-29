As Albany COVID-19 cases climb to nearly 500, both Columbus hospitals taking Phoebe patients

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Phoebe Healthcare system is approaching 500 and the Albany hospital is continuing to move patients to other regional hospitals willing to take them.

A St. Francis Emory Healthcare spokesperson confirmed that patients from the Phoebe system have been moved to the Columbus hospital. It is not clear if St. Francis has take COVID-19 patients or non-Coronavirus patients.

For patient privacy concerns, the hospital is not disclosing that information.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has also taken Phoebe patients during the Coronavirus crisis, a spokesperson confirmed last week.

On Sunday, a Piedmont spokesperson told News 3 they were continuing to work with the State of Georgia’s Emergency Response Coordination System for the transfer of patients from hospital to hospital.

Piedmont Columbus Regional did accept Phoebe patients last week.

There are currently 60 patients in Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany who have tested positive for the virus. There are another 10 patients in Phoebe Sumter in Americus with the virus.

Phoebe by the numbers:



· Total Positive Results – 482



· Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 16



· Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2



· Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 60



· Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 10



· Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0



· Total Positive External Patients – 394



· Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 65



· Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13



· Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 6



· Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,208



· Total Negative Results – 772

By comparison, Muscogee County, which is more than twice as large as Dougherty County, has nine confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported its first death on Sunday.

