As cities rely on the Georgia Department of Health data, there are mistakes and lags in reporting

Numbers are important.

And each day that the COVID-19 crisis goes on, they become even more important.

Right now, in Georgia, the official keeper of the critical COVID-19 numbers is the Department of Public Health. The state health agency issues two reports a day on the number of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. And those numbers are broken down by county.

In recent days, WRBL News 3 has discovered some issues with those numbers as they pertain to our area.

— Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed a COVID-19-related death at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Sunday afternoon. As of noon Thursday, the official numbers still had Muscogee County at no deaths. Piedmont Columbus Regional will not confirm COVID-19 cases or deaths.

— In Harris County, the number of confirmed cases has gone from 4 to 3 to 5 in the last three days.

— In Schley County, the official case count dropped from four on Wednesday night to three on the noon Thursday report.

Why do these numbers matter? Ask Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

“Everything we do, all the decisions we make in this office right now, on the behalf of 200,000 people, is predicated on data,” Henderson said. “And we have chosen to focus on the data that comes from the Department of Public Health because that’s what the governor and that’s what the president has identified as the organizations’ responsible for disseminating that data.”

Henderson is careful to say he’s not pointing fingers, but he is clear that accurate, timely information is needed to help his office make the most critical decisions.

The numbers change by the day, Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill said earlier this week. Piedmont Columbus Regional is not releasing COVID-19 related numbers and is referring reporters to the DPH data.

“We report those numbers to the Department of Public Health,” Hill said. “There is certainly, more than likely, going to be a lag in reporting those numbers. DPH has to do a lot of confirmatory work, then they release those numbers.”

WRBL has reached out to the Department of Health about the data issues. There has not been a response.