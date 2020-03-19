As first COVID-19 case confirmed in Muscogee County, here’s what we know about the patient and testing

Columbus now has it’s first reported case of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The person was being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare on Thursday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Mayor Skip Henderson and West Central Georgia Health District Director Dr. Beverley Townsend held a news conference to discuss the first case.

Here are the facts, as we know them. And remember things can change quickly.

— They are not releasing the identity of the person who tested positive.

— The patient is currently in isolation at the Manchester Expressway hospital.

— The patient was tested at the hospital and was not one of the ones who has been tested as drive-through sites in the city.

— There are currently three drive-through testing sites in Columbus. One behind the Health Department on Comer Avenue. One run by Piedmont Columbus Regional at an undisclosed site. One at Mercy Med on Second Avenue.

— All drive-through testing is by appointment only after the person has to meet certain criteria.

— There have been at least 45 tests done to date. Piedmont Columbus Regional is not releasing its numbers.

— Townsend confirms there have been less than 50 test kits in Columbus.

“We need as many as we can get,” Townsend said. “We have people who are qualified to meet the criteria to be tested. And those are the people who we want to be tested, including our frontline first responders, our healthcare workers in addition to other people who meet the criteria because of travel or contact with someone directly.”

Henderson says there is a real need for more testing in Columbus.

“The only thing we need, frankly, is more kits,” the mayor said. “It is simple, we don’t have enough. Listen, if we had the test kits to test everyone in Muscogee County, we would do it. We continue to seek o[pportunities to get more kits.”