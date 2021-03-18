 

 

AstraZeneca vaccine safe, EU drug agency says, discounting clot link

Coronavirus

by: via Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulatory agency says experts have concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots and that the benefits of use outweigh the risks.

The finding from the European Medicines Agency could open the way for European countries that had suspended the use of the vaccine over the past week to resume dispensing the shots.

The head of the EMA, Emer Cooke said Thursday that the agency “cannot rule out definitively a link” between rare types of blood clots and the vaccine, however, and experts recommend raising awareness among doctors and recipients of possible risks.

EMA recommended adding a description of these cases to the vaccine leaflets so health workers and patients would be aware of these rare blood clots.

But Cooke also said: “Our scientific position is that this vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect citizens against COVID-19. It demonstrated that at least 60% efficacy in clinical trials and preventing coronavirus disease. And in fact, the real-world evidence suggests that the effectiveness could be even higher than that.”

Numerous European countries had suspended use of the vaccine over the past week amid concerns over blood clots in a few dozen of the millions of people vaccinated with the formula across the continent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 73° 44°

Friday

61° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 61° 44°

Saturday

58° / 42°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 58° 42°

Sunday

66° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 66° 42°

Monday

73° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 73° 47°

Tuesday

74° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 74° 54°

Wednesday

76° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 76° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
68°

65°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

59°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

55°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
53°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
52°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
45°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
48°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

52°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories