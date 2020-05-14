Atlanta zoo to reopen its outdoor exhibits amid virus crisis

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta’s zoo plans to reopen soon as more Georgia businesses attempt to get back to normal amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Zoo Atlanta officials say outdoor areas will reopen to the public on Saturday, with employees wearing masks and the number of visitors limited.

Meanwhile, state labor officials on Thursday are planning a briefing to discuss “return to work” plans for businesses and give an update on Georgia’s unemployment numbers.

Gov. Brian Kemp said this week that he continues to see positive signs in the state’s battle against the coronavirus, even as some health officials expressed concerns about the state’s aggressive plans to restart the economy.

