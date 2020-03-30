BREAKING: Henry County nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A nursing home employee in Abbeville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation.

The nursing home said it learned Sunday that one of its employees tested positive after “an exposure in the community.” The employee did not return to work after she found out she was exposed.

“We have reported this diagnosis to the Henry County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health,” the facility said. “We informed our residents and staff of this diagnosis and contacted the family of each resident.”

Administrator Chuck Houston said he could not tell us where the employee was from since it is protected information.

At the moment, Henry County Health & Rehabilitation is checking its residents every day for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms. Employees are also being screened every time they come to work, and visitation has been suspended due to the state mandate.

“The health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees is our top priority,” the release states. “These precautions are necessary in this time, but we pray for and look forward to the day that we can welcome our community back to Henry County Health & Rehabilitation.”