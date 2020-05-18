Brownlee’s Grocery and Market reopens following meat shortage during COVID-19

Americus, Georgia (WRBL) Some grocery stores across the Chattahoochee Valley are having a hard time dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We just closed and shut down last week just because we were having trouble getting products in,” says Kim Brownlee Co-owner of Brownlee’s Grocery and Market.

Brownlees Grocery and Market reopened their doors to customers today after experiencing a sudden shortage in their meat supply, and so far, the business has been booming.

“They buy a good variety rib-eye steaks and pork ribs, chicken and things like that, the steaks are what we’re out of now the beef products,” says Brownlee.

With limited resources available over the past few months, it’s been challenging for employees.

As customers flock to the grocery store buying their meats in bulks, sales at Brownlees Grocery and Market have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just appreciate our customers working with us, we had to do things differently and they all been very patient with us,” says Brownlee.

It will take a while to get operations back to normal, but what’s keeping this business going is knowing this too shall pass.

Brownlee’s Grocery and Market is keeping shoppers safe amid the pandemic having no more than 4 people enter the store.