Buena Vista businesses bounce back from pandemic

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Establishment owners in Buena Vista are seeing a surge in business as pandemic restrictions loosen.

Local restaurant Annie D’s and retailer The Dime Store have both seen an increase recently. The owners of these establishments are hoping for a boost as people get vaccinated.

“We’ve been able to increase our business using online ordering and our curbside takeout since the pandemic. Hopefully in a few more months with all the vaccines rolling out as more and more people get vaccinated well hopefully be able to get people inside to dine in with us inside the restaurant,” said Demetria White, owner of Annie D’s.

Cody Corrington owns The Dime Store. He is ready for more tourist traffic.

“It’s been a trend for people to come to rural towns and check out the stores and just check out the area. But yes we have seen definitely seen a pickup since things have started to open back up and we hope that it continues.”

Currently 28% of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated.