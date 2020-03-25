Cascade Hills Church teamed up with the American Red Cross to combat the blood shortage due to the coronavirus

Over the past couple of weeks thousands of blood drives have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Cascade HIlls Church hosted a blood drive to help with the blood shortage following the coronavirus outbreak. Johnny Williams with the American Red Cross says more than 6,000 blood drives have been canceled nationwide, depriving them of around 200,000 units of life saving blood.

“We collect a lot of blood from our high schools and universities and all of them have shut down and other partners who support our blood drives usually have sent a lot of their employees home to work from home and they’ve had to cancel,” Williams said.

Williams says every two seconds somewhere in America someone needs a pint of blood which is why Alexis Erbin came in with her mom.

“Everyone could use blood. You have people getting surgeries every single day, blood transfusions and giving blood can help them,” Erbin said.

Williams say many people are hesitant because of the coronavirus, but he says it is safe. Williams says his team is taking necessary precautions to ensure that.

“We’re not going to allow anybody into the donor room until they’ve had a temp check. One of the things we’re doing at the temp check section is we’re wearing our gloves, we’re wiping it down when we use it, we got plenty of hand sanitizer and all that. We’re doing that between donor,” Williams said.

Williams says anyone with a temperature above 99 point five will not be allowed to donate.