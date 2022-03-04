COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Mayor Skip Henderson announced masks are optional when entering into consolidated government-owned buildings, effective at 5:00 PM on March 4, 2022.

Both Surgical and KN95 masks are still available for visiting patrons.

According to the CCG officials, Columbus, Georgia’s infection rate has decreased below 100 cases per 100,000 citizens when measured over the past 14 days.

With the reduction in transmission and following CDC recommendations, the mayor, with guidance from other experts, declared individuals entering into consolidated owned buildings are not required to wear masks for entry.

In court hearings, Mayor Henderson’s declaration is up to presiding judges’ discretion. Masks may still be required in courtrooms and during jury selection that numerous courts of the consolidated government use.