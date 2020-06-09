Changes are being made to ensure social distancing during Election Day

Making sure voting goes according to plan is always the main concern for the Muscogee County Elections and Registration office but this year they’re having to add COVID-19 to the list.

Trucks loaded up early this morning and headed out to the 25 poll locations. To ensure social distancing at each location, only 25 voters will be allowed inside at a time. Nancy Boren with Muscogee County Election and Registration’s office says they’ve issued about 25,000 absentee ballots and have had around 6,000 people vote in person.

Boren says so far they’ve had a good voter turnout and looking forward to tomorrow, they plan to make sure they continue to have extra safety measures in place.

“We have provided personal protective equipment for each of our poll workers to include masks and gloves if they choose to wear those gloves. We have a cleaning solution for the voting equipment that the voters will clean the equipment between each use of voter. Each pin will be sanitized after a voter uses it,” Boren said.

If you received an absentee ballot and have not turned it in you can vote in person at your poll location tomorrow. Absentee ballots are still being accepted until 7 p.m. tomorrow. You can come drop it off here right here at Citizen Services Center.

Voting will start at 7 a.m. and end 7 p.m.