Chattahoochee County halts public access to buildings, facilities through April 21 due to coronavirus

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Cusseta-Chattahoochee County says it will move to temporarily halt public access to buildings and facilities during normal business hours, effective through April 21 in order to halt the potential spread of coronavirus.

County officials say that there have not been any presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area yet, but declared a local state of emergency on March 23 as a precaution.

County employees are still able to report to work during their normal shifts and are available to help residents by phone or email.

Officials say that if a greater risk or threat occurs, the closure may be extended.

Certain field workers, such as the county’s code enforcement officer, animal control, and others will perform their job duties outside of their offices. Public contact is being discouraged by those in the field and residents are urged to participate in social distancing practices.

Online payments are encouraged for conducting business during this time, where available. The County website will remain active, as well as their social media accounts for updates.