Chattahoochee Valley Libraries postpone phase 2-A reopening due to rising COVID-19 cases

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Libraries in the Chattahoochee Valley won’t reopen as originally planned this week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Muscogee County Library Board authorized the decision last week. In the meantime, customers in Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, and Stewart County will provide assistance through the library’s curbside service. Today would have been the phase 2-A , which involves customers using only computers for a certain time.



News 3 spoke with the Regional Director who says workers are taking safety precautions before reopening.

“The only folks that we would be letting into the building in that particular part of the phase would be folks coming in to use the computers. Those would be socially distanced and cleaned between each use, they keyboard, mouse, seat and the desk, but when we reopen the building in general we will not require masks just recommend it,” says Alan Harkness, Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Regional Director.

Harkness says he’s anticipating the new reopening date for July 13th.