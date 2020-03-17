Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s restaurants move to drive-through only amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald’s in Ebensburg, Pa. Starbucks and McDonalds told The Associated Press on July 18, 2016, that they’re in the process of implementing technology to filter pornography from Wi-Fi connections at their stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

All of the McDonald’s restaurants in Columbus, Phenix City, Valley and LaGrange will go to drive-through service only effective immediately, owner-operator John Pezold tells News 3.

That will impact 20 restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley. The measures come amid the growing coronavirus concerns.

“This is the right decision to make at this moment,” Pezold said. “We need to be vigilant about everybody’s safety.”

There will be no service inside the stores, but they will remain open for people to use the restrooms, Pezold said. Kiosks have been temporarily disabled.

Doors and surfaces will be sanitized as people come and go, Pezold said.