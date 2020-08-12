City of Columbus plans to reimburse local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Columbus is giving back to businesses that were blindsided by extra expenses caused by COVID-19.

The city is eligible for up to 34 million dollars in CARES funds. With that money, local businesses can apply to be reimbursed for COVID-19 related expenses.

The city hired “Media, Marketing and More!” to be the project manager. Marquette McKnight with the firm says this money isn’t just going to help businesses, but it will give the economy a boost.

“This is a way that the city, the state and the federal government is trying to stimulate the economy and help those people who with expenses and reimbursements for those expenses for things that had a huge economic impact. 34 million dollars is a lot of money to bring into our community. Once the city dispenses that money than that’s more money that will stimulate our economy,” McKnight said.

McKnight says this funding is open to any type of business- art agencies, community assistance groups, restaurants, medical organizations you name it.

The application window opened yesterday and closes on the 24th. For more information on who qualifies and to apply you can click here.