Civic Center’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site set to open March 17th

COLUUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We now know when the Columbus Civic Center will become one of Georgia’s five new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, following Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement earlier this week.

The state run site is set to open March 17th and will be able to vaccinate more than 1,000 people daily. Columbus Emergency Manger Chance Corbett said because it’s a state run site he believes it will run more efficiently than the city hosted mass vaccination drive-thru that put more than 1,500 shots in arms in a single day.

“For us, you know, we could have people that were going through in 10 minutes and some 15 to 20 minutes, but we believe it will be faster,” said Corbett. “GEMA’s got this down to a science they’ve been doing it all over the state of Georgia. Like I said, I think this is going to be one of the largest sites, so we really anticipate the numbers being high that are getting vaccinated.”

Although he couldn’t give an exact number, Corbett said he thinks the number could go above the original 1,100 they’re anticipating.

Public Information Coordinator from the West Central Health District Pamela Kirkland says the announcement of the site also gives some relief to the local Department of Health.

“That takes such a burden off of the health department because we are trying so hard to get to everybody who wants to be vaccinated,” said Kirkland. “With limited staff and resources it’s just taking longer than we’d like.”

The site will be appointment only, Monday through Friday. If you’re eligible to be vaccinated, you can make an appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com.