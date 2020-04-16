Columbus airport starts their almost $14m renovation project

Renovations at the Columbus Airport were originally planned to start earlier this year, but due to safety concerns with the spread of the coronavirus that project was postponed. After taking extra steps to ensure everyone’s safety, the Columbus Airport started phase one of the project started a week ago.

Right now, they are making improvements to the holding area where passengers wait for their flight. Construction workers are also wearing personal protective gear while working on site. Columbus Airport Director Amber Clark says business is slow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She believes with renovations starting now it will help them to bounce back after the outbreak. Clark also says with help from a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation to help replace lost revenue it will help sustain her staff during this time.

“It’s been a challenge just like other industries. We’ve seen a reduction in flights and a reduction in customers which ultimately effects everybody’s bottom line. We’ve been keeping up our people employed and keeping our people working, but this will actually help continue to do that throughout this process,” Clark said.

97 airports in Georgia will receive nearly 411 million dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability(CARES) Act that Congress passed last month. Columbus will be receiving the fifth highest amount with around 1.2 million dollars.



