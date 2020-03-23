Columbus-based Aflac employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus, company confirms

A Columbus-based Aflac employee has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus, the company said late Monday in a statement after an inquiry by News 3.

The unnamed employee has not been on the company’s campus since March 13, the company’s statement said.

“In accordance with company policy and in compliance with HIPAA regulations, we won’t comment further about this individual or any private health issues involving a valued Aflac employee,” the statement read. “Our colleague is in our thoughts and prayers as we all hope for a speedy recovery.”

Aflac U.S. has 5,507 employees, 3,509 of them work in Columbus.

The remainder of the statement read:

“As we have done throughout, we are following CDC safety and hygiene protocol, including for treating this individual’s workspace and the entire building where it is located. Currently more than 80% of our workforce is working from home and we are increasing that number every day, with a priority on maintaining a high level of customer service.

“Several weeks ago, to prepare for a possible increased need to create social distancing while maintaining business continuity on behalf of our customers, Aflac expanded its work from home program and enacted precautions for employees, including limiting travel to business critical cases, closing our on-site daycare facilities, and providing enhanced benefits for our employees during these challenging times.”

