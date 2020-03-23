Columbus COVID-19 drive-through testing sites open Monday, have a limited number of kits

Drive-through testing sites for the COVID-19 virus reopened Monday morning in Muscogee County after being closed for the weekend.

There are at least three sites in Columbus, two connected to the West Central Georgia Health District and one being operated by Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Drive-through testing in Columbus started a week ago. The Health District’s two sites took samples from 100 people Monday-Friday of last week.

Both of these sites are appointment only. To get an appointment, a patient must call the Health District at 706 321-6300 and be screened.

There were 61 samples taken at the site behind the Health District office on Comer Avenue, spokesperson Pam Kirkland tells News 3 on Monday morning. That site opened on Wednesday.

There were another 39 samples taken at Mercy Med, a non-profit clinic on Second Avenue, according to Mercy Med Director of Development Billy Holbrook. That site is being run in conjunction with the Health District.

Both locations had limited test kits Monday morning. The Health District site on Comer Avenue had six and those were used before 11 a.m., Kirkland said. Mercy Med has about 10 kits, Holbrook said.

“We are expecting more supplies today,” Kirkland said.

The Piedmont Columbus Regional site is continuing to take samples, Piedmont Columbus Regional spokesperson Jessica Roberts tells News 3.

If you are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, call the Piedmont toll free number at 1-866-460-1119.

Like the other two sites, the Piedmont Columbus Regional site is by appointment only.

