Columbus, DPH pull off major mass vaccination event at Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly two months into COVID-19 vaccination process, Columbus had its biggest day yet.

What you see above was one of 1,580 shots given Friday at the Columbus Civic Center.

The mass vaccination clinic came just five days after Mayor Skip Henderson expressed concerns to Gov. Kemp that Muscogee County wasn’t getting its fair share of the vaccine. Georgia DPH officials say what Muscogee County is getting is in line with other counties of comparable size.

Kemp freed up 1,000 doses. The West Central Health District found another 500 and change.

“We appreciate the state getting the vaccine here,” Henderson said. “You know, we have always appreciated our local regional health department. These are the guys we are supporting to try and make sure they are able to get these vaccines in arms.”

The vaccines have been slow to come and the DPH Muscogee County waiting list hovers around 20,000 people.

Ask 67-year-old Michael Deering why this mattered.

“Very important for my piece of mind – not to get COVID,” Deering said.

Henry Spivey, 66, had been on that waiting list for more than a month. That poke in his left arm checked something big off his to-do list.

“I am very happy to get it and get it out of the way,” Spivey said.

The extra 580 shots were a big deal because it shows that the city, the Columbus Health Department, and all the volunteers can handle it once the juice flows, says West Central Health District Program Manager, Asante Hilts.

“We have been wanting to have more vaccine and are patiently waiting for it,” Hilts said. “As more vaccine becomes available to us our events will grow larger, we’ll be able to have more appointments and serve more members of our community.”

According to Georgia DPH, 21,814 doses have been administered in Muscogee County before today’s event. That’s 13,607 first doses and 8,207 second doses.