Columbus first confirmed COVID-19 case being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare

The person with the only confirmed case of COVID 19 is being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare, according to a statement from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

“We can confirm that we have identified a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” the statement read. “This patient is currently in isolation at our hospital.”

The case was announced at noon today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The statement also read:

“We are continuing to work closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical teams who have been caring for this patient and all those within our facility.

“Additionally, we are implementing strict visitor restrictions, moving to a zero-visitor protocol. We have already limited entry to the hospital as well. For more information, please visit the hospital’s COVID-19 Preparedness page at mystfrancis.com. Per CDC guidelines, everyone entering our facility will be screened for respiratory symptoms and travel history.”