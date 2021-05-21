Columbus GEMA site closes after two months of giving COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After giving out thousands of shots, the GEMA site is finally putting its needles away.

The GEMA site has provided more than 35,000 thousand vaccines for those in the community for the past two months. The site opened their tents to the community on March 17, the clinic has averaged between 400-500 shots a day since they’ve opened.

Friday, May 21 was the last day that people could come out and get their vaccine from this location. Roughly 250 people have shown up on the last day to get vaccinated. Site manager Jason Ritter said they’ve accomplished their goal.

“It’s been a successful few months, we came with a goal in mind of making sure the vaccine was available to the citizens of the Chattahoochee valley. We have done that, along with our partners of the Department of Public Health and our private partners, so were very thankful,” Ritter said.

Ritter said he thinks the last few people getting their vaccine at this location are happy.

“You can come in without getting out of your car, in and out in 20-25 minutes. I think they’re just glad to be apart of this and to move forward with getting us back to normal,” Ritter said.

Even though this vaccination site is closing, vaccines are still available in Columbus. The Georgia Department of Health will continue to operate vaccine clinics at its Veterans Parkway office and other selected sites.