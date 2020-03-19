Columbus gets first COVID-19 case; Georgia death total from virus climbs to 10

Muscogee County got its first confirmed COVID-19 case as the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia climbed to 287. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 10 people in the state have died from the virus.

These increases come as the state ramps up testing for COVID-19.

The latest number was updated by the Department of Public Health at noon Thursday. That is up substantially from the 197 total cases reported a day earlier. The death total, which had been at three, more than tripled.

There is one reported case in Muscogee County. That comes as testing of the general public began this week.

The 16-county West Central Georgia Health District. Drive-through testing started Monday in Columbus.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, 38 people in Columbus have been tested in two locations, one behind the Health Department on Comer Avenue and the other at Mercy Med on Second Avenue.

Mercy Med was the first to start testing on an appointment-only basis. A total of 15 people have been tested at that site. The Health Department site tested 23 people.

A Health Department spokesman tells News 3 that they have not seen any testing results yet.

Fulton County reports the most cases in Georgia with 66. Dougherty County, which is Albany, saw its number of cases increase from seven to 20.

