Columbus Health Department holding pediatric vaccine clinic, children ages 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Health Department is holding a Pediatric Vaccine Clinic the week of Nov. 8. Children ages five to eleven years old will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine just before the holidays.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that children ages five to eleven years old be vaccinated with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. This expands vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the U.S. in this age group.

According to the CDC, similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, vaccinations were nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children in this age group.

Information for the Pediatric Vaccine Clinic are as follows:

Columbus Health Department Nov. 8 – 10 5601 Veterans Parkway 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. each day

Vaccines for anyone 12 and older will be given those days from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The Columbus Health Department will additionally have drive-thru testing and drive-thru vaccines from ages 12 and older on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.