Columbus Health Department moves COVID-19 testing to Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Department will temporarily move its COVID-19 testing program to the Columbus Civic Center, effective Dec. 30.

Free drive-through testing will be available to Georgia residents Monday through Friday, from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. More information and a link to register is available at https://westcentralhealthdistrict.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information/. Residents can also call the health department’s COVID-19 Call Center at (706)-653-6613 for help registering.

Health officials ask residents to enter the Civic enter via the Lumpkin Boulevard entrance. COVID testing is expected to return to the health department’s Veterans Avenue location by Jan. 14.