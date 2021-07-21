Columbus high schools hosting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Department and Georgia Department of Public Health are hosting two free COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinics this week at area high schools.
The first clinic will be held at Columbus High School on Wednesday, July 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The second location is Carver High School on Thursday, July 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Children ages 12 to 17 are welcome and will be given the Pfizer vaccine. Parents must sign a consent form.
Attendees are asked to pre-register and pick a timeslot. You can find the form at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/
If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact the Columbus Health Department at (706) 653-6613.