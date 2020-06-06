Columbus loses millions of dollars as events like the Miss Georgia Scholarship competition are postponed

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Board of Directors unanimously voted to postpone the event to next year. Peter Bowden with Visit Columbus says the annual competition brings in around a quarter of a million dollars. Columbus isn’t just missing out on those funds due to the coronavirus.

In a statement to News 3, Bowden says:

“This has created an $11.91 million loss for the city. We have been able to convert or rebook 37% of that business.”

With several events canceled, local restaurants, hotels and businesses are taking a hit.

Autumn Grimes is a Barista at My Boulange. She says the restaurant is usually busy this time of year, but this year things are different.

“I would say this is a pretty busy time especially with.. we’re getting a lot of days where the weather is really nice. So typically a lot of people would come down to walk their dogs or to walk with their families and they would kind of run into us so that’s definitely slowed down,” Grimes said.

Grimes says before COVID-19 there would be more events for folks to enjoy which would bring them larger crowds. She says although things are slow as Georgia continues to reopen she sees things getting back to how they used to be.