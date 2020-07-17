Columbus Mayor Henderson, council to still encourage use of masks, no local order

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp’s new order all but halts any talks the Columbus council members had or were going to have on a mask mandate.

However, Mayor Henderson says he and the Columbus Council will continue to encourage people and businesses to wear masks despite not having a local order.

He says they always had the idea in their back pocket to use as a tool, if they needed to, to try to get across to people how important it was to wear a mask. Now they have to continue to just verbally and visually encourage people.

One question Columbus residents asked: if there’s no local mandate or a state mandate – how will retailers like Walmart, CVS and Target effectively ask customers to dawn a face covering.

“Its kind of like when you go into a restaurant and you see “No shirt, no shoes, no service” its the same kinda of deal they have a right to dictate under which circumstances they are going to serve the clients that are coming in,” Henderson responded.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday, hours before Kemp’s new order. Henderson says he reached out to the governor’s office about how to deal with two state travel with border counties like Muscogee and Russell.

“Frankly, I was personally a little disappointed that we weren’t granted a little local authority. I’ve talked to the governor’s office a couple times in the last week and asked them for the ability to give a little local authority, particularly because we are a border city and Alabama just made masks mandatory. So we don’t know how that’s going to impact us but we do know that’s a unique set of circumstances that doesn’t exist in a couple of the counties on the interior part of the state,” Henderson says.

The Columbus Council is going to continue to focus on the simple fact that it is significantly important that people use masks or face coverings.

In order to really drive the mask push home – the fire department will be handing out over 20,000 masks over the next few days at a few businesses and he’s going to be right there with them.