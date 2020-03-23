Columbus mayor Skip Henderson goes into self-quarantine after contact with someone awaiting COVID-19 test result

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has gone into self-quarantine at his home after coming in contact with someone who’s awaiting a COVID-19 test result, the mayor tells News 3.

Henderson came in contact with the person on Sunday, March 15. He did not name the individual.

“There’s no way I can stand in front of people and tell them to do this and then not do it myself,” Henderson said.

On Friday, Henderson issued an emergency order closing the city’s restaurants to dine-in customers. The order also closed workout facilities and a number of businesses.

He will continue to work from his home.

Henderson said the self-quarantine will only last a couple of days if the person’s test result is negative. If the person tests positive, Henderson could be in isolation for a week or more.

Henderson will not attend Tuesday’s council meeting, but plans to try and be present through Skype or some other means.

