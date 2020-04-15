Columbus small businesses in big fight as the COVID-19 crisis offers stiff challenges

It’s called a small business — unless you own it. Then it’s anything but small.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, small businesses are fighting for survival. They are banding together and in unprecedented times.

In this troubled time, small businesses are trying to figure it out. Some are closed and others are trying to figure out different ways to meet the needs of their customers.

And it’s challenging the dream of small business ownership.

“People call it a small business, said PTAP owner Jason Gamache. “And I call it an individual’s dream. Because it’s not just where we go to work. It’s something that we have worked hard for. It gives us a purpose.”

Gamache owns PTAP, an auto shop that specializes in aftermarket parts and repair. He is also a local real estate investor and developer. Gamache has become a mentor of sorts for small business owners. He is also a sounding board for those in the entrepreneurial waters troubled by the COVID-19 storm.

“I have talked to hundreds of small business owners,” Gamache said. “Every time I get an opportunity — whether or not it’s a two-minute conversation or hour conversation — letting them know we have hope.”

One of those businessmen is Jason Watkins. He has owned a towing business going on five years.

“It’s almost like the first year in business. You know?” Watkins said. “There is not much going. I have had to go back, regroup and try to figure out what to do, how to draw business.

One thing this crisis is doing is driving change — rapidly.

“It’s changing the way we are going to have to handle and take care of our clients and customers,” Gamache said. “It is making us realize how blessed we are, how blessed we have been and how we are going to have to maybe change the way we do business in the future.”

Exactly.

“This is our chance to reset,” said Jason McKenzie, owner of Ride On Bikes. “Business can never be the same again, The things that you don’t about your business or your job, it is a chance to sit back, reassess things, look how we are going to do things differently to move forward.”

Different small business owners are looking at the crisis in different ways.

"Some people are calm right now because it gives them a chance to realize where they are and where they want to go," Gamache said. "It gives them that pause point. Some are more dramatic and nervous because they don't know what tomorrow brings."