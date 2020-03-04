Columbus State cancels spring, summer international programs in China, South Korea, citing coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University says it has canceled its spring and summer international study programs in China and South Korea due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
Citing worries after two cases of coronavirus COVID-19 infections in Georgia, university officials say campus leaders and emergency management personnel are keeping a close eye on updates, and potential effects to campus.
The university also says they have advised faculty to cancel any travel commitments to China or South Korea and that other international travel should be considered only after Center for Disease Control and Prevention warnings and guidelines are reviewed.
CSU has also updated their infections disease response plan due to the ongoing concerns about the virus, and is receiving regular updates from the CDC.
CSU’s has released a statement on virus management and preparation, which includes guidance from their Health Services Department and the University System of Georgia.
Read the official statement in full:
We are continuing to receive and share further guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG) and Georgia Department of Public Health as it relates to COVID-19. Updated information is posted on our student health website, https://healthservices.columbusstate.edu/. The information includes a downloadable FAQ document. There is also a USG link dedicated to the information on the coronavirus topic at: https://www.usg.edu/coronavirus.
We continue to encourage all members of the campus community to follow the same preventative strategies used during a normal cold and flu season: getting a flu shot, washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when experiencing symptoms of illness.
We know that everyone is concerned and has questions. While we are handling the technical details that we must follow, we also are personally committed to being sensitive to the emotional wellbeing of our CSU family. When updates come in from the USG, we will get them to you ASAP.