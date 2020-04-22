Columbus Technical College’s nursing program adjusts to virtual clinicals

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, certain college programs are having to use their imagination when it comes to recreating certain lessons.

Columbus Technical College’s nursing program was scheduled to start clinicals this month, but now students are having a digital clinical experience. Instead of working in a hospital, students are simulating that experience with an online patient.

Tammy Shelley says the nursing students were able to complete most of their clinical hours before colleges were moved to online learning..but she hopes to be able start clinicals and labs again by fall.

“Hopefully as the shelter-in-place order lifts and as we go through these phases that the government has set up yesterday. As that order lifts and we are allowed to get back into the college a little bit at a time, we’ll be able to get back into the lab and get some of these other skills finished that we need to do in the lab and hopefully move on from there back into the hospital,” Shelley said.

Thomas Hutcherson IV says he likes that he can still contact his professors through several different programs whenever he needs help, but he prefers to do it face to face.

“I hope that I speak amongst the entire student body who is doing online nursing classes because this is very challenging for us. We are lecture class eight hours a day four days a week and it helps us to be personable with our classmates and teachers because I ask questions. I talk a lot. I like to ask questions and it’s hard to ask those questions from a virtual standpoint should you say,” Hutcherson IV said.

There are around 50 students in this 3 semester nursing program. Shelley says the Georgia Board of Nursing is being flexible on how students receive their clinical time. She says the nursing students are still on track to graduate this December.