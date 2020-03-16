Columbus Water Works temporarily suspends service disconnections, closes visitor lobby as coronavirus spreads

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Water Works released new plans to minimize risk of exposure to coronavirus through drinking water. The company said they are suspending service disconnections as COVID-19 spreads, and are closing their customer lobby beginning March 17.

CWW says that their drinking water treatment processes provide protection, including filtration and disinfection of surface water supplies, such as water coming from lakes, reservoirs, or rivers. The company says the treatments are effective in removing or inactivating viruses, and meet all current federal and state drinking water requirements.

Customers in Columbus can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual, say CWW officials.

CWW will temporarily suspend water service disconnections for non-payment through April 13 as a public health precaution.

Additionally, the customer lobby location on Veterans Parkway will be closed to the public, effective March 17 to April 13. Their drive through will remain open to serve customers. CWW says they will re-evaluate the timelines for service disconnections and reopening the customer lobby as they learn more about risks associated with COVID-19.

To prevent service disconnections after the temporary hold, customers can make payments online at 1-855-748-1350 or pay online.