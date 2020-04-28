Columbus woman says COVID-19 guidelines more strict in Germany

There are 3,105,559 Coronavirus cases in the world. 214,429 people worldwide have died from the new strain, COVID-19. Ever wonder how other countries are handling the crisis and slowing the spread of COVID-19?

Dr. Stacey Thibodeaux left Columbus, Georgia in November of 2019 to take a teaching job at Hainerberg Elementary School in Wiesbaden, Germany. Little did she know that COVID-19 would turn the world upside down.

Dr. Thibodeaux says she couldn’t feel safer in Germany.

“My kids and I are in the best place we could ever be at this time,” said Thibodeaux.

What makes her feel so safe? According to Worldometer which tracks data for Johns Hopkins University and various governments, 6,174 have died in Germany from COVID-19 compared to 57,601 in the United States. Thibodeaux says gatherings of more than two, with the exception of families or people living together in one household, could lead to a fine of 200 euros. Repeat offenders face a greater punishment. Fines range from 55 Euros to 1000 Euros depending upon the violation.

Thibodeaux says masks are mandatory in Germany and required before entering buildings but are not required outdoors. Masks are prohibited while driving, a violation that comes with a fine due to traffic cameras. There are 5 U.S. military installations near Thibodeaux in Wiesbaden. To enter post, motorists will be screened at the gate about their health. They’ll be asked if they’ve had contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, any headaches, chills, fever, or body aches, and if the person has been directed by a medical professional to self-quarantine.

Before entering buildings on post, hands are washed and a disinfectant is sprayed on the person’s hands. A certain number of people are allowed to enter the building at one time, and floors are marked with six foot spacing.

According to Worldometer, Germany has 159,137 Coronavirus cases compared to 1,022,259 cases in the United States. Social distancing rules remain in place until May 2. Large events such as sporting events and music events are banned until August 31.