Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and United Way establish Coronavirus Response Fund

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley has partnered with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley to provide resources for organizations in the Columbus area working with vulnerable citizens who are especially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus Response Fund, hosted by the CFCV, will help community members who are disproportianetly affected by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the current pandemic.

Organization members say this new philanthropic effort will work closely with government, business partners, and other philanthropic resources to help the Response Fund deploy resources to community-based organizations quickly as they fight the virus on the front lines.

“As we all know, our most marginalized populations will be the hardest hit by both disease and economic fallout. In this time of state and national emergency we must place daily, intentional focus on targeting resources towards our most vulnerable citizens,” said Ben Moser, President and CEO of United Way.

The work comes at a critical time, according to the Fund’s organizers.

“The word ‘philanthropy’ literally means ‘love of mankind.’ This moment in history offers us a critical opportunity to show love and compassion to those in our community who need it most. The Coronavirus Response Fund is an example of the Community Foundation and United Way doing what we do: partnering easily and well to enable high-impact philanthropy to get where it’s needed,” said Betsy Covington, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of hte Chattahoochee Valley, Inc.

Citizens can donate to the Fund electronically online, and find additional ways to help the ongoing effort.